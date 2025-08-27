Fans Can’t Stop Talking About ‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles’ New Look

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is turning heads with his new look.

After the actor debuted a clean-shaven look, fans can’t get enough of it.

Ackles appeared at a Supernatural convention over the weekend, and instead of his usual beard or mustache, he didn’t have much facial hair. Given that he’s set to start filming The Boys prequel Vought Rising soon, it’s a surprise since he had a full beard on The Boys, but fans are happy about it. Underneath a TikTok video of him speaking at the convention, people could not stop talking about it, both in support and missing the beard.

“I’m not used to seeing older Dean baby faced again,” expressed one user. “Got used to his beard lol. His clean shaven look was totally his look in Supernatural when he was younger but now approaching 50 he needs that beard lol.”

“This man is gorgeous beard or no beard,” said another. One echoed, Beard or no beard, he looks so so so good” with two red heart emojis. “it’s not just Jensen’s look, it’s the whole package, he is an amazing human being,” one wrote.

It’s obviously not the first time that fans have seen a clean-shaven Ackles, as he didn’t really have a beard on Supernatural, and like many, he would grow it out during hiatus and then shave it before filming started. But with all of the projects he’s been doing, he usually has a beard or mustache for them. Since he no longer has much facial hair and will be filming Vought Rising in a matter of days, it can be assumed that Soldier Boy will not have a beard or mustache, but it’s certainly too soon to tell.

Speaking of recent projects, Ackles can currently be seen in the new Prime Video crime drama Countdown, which premiered in June. The season finale is set to air next week, but as of now, it has not been renewed for a second season. As previously mentioned, he will be reprising his role as Soldier Boy in Vought Rising and the fifth and final season of The Boys. A premiere date for Season 5 of the latter has not been announced, but it shouldn’t be too much longer until fans see Jensen Ackles back on their screens after Countdown ends. He’s also returning to Tracker for the upcoming third season.