'F— All of You': Kathy Griffin Goes off on First Valentine's Day Since Divorce Filing

Griffin admitted she is having a hard time with her divorce, but she considers her fans her "Valentine."

Kathy Griffin had no patience for Valentine's Day this year as she is in the midst of her divorce. The comedian aimed her infamous snark at her fans in a post on X – the social media platform formally known as Twitter. She declared that all the attendees at her comedy shows over the weekend were her Valentine this year.

"I'm getting divorced. F- Valentine's Day and f- all of you," Griffin wrote. "Did I say that? Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I'm going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation."

Griffin filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick.

Griffin filed for divorce from her husband Randy Bick on Dec. 28, 2023. The filing – obtained by TMZ – cited irreconcilable differences. They had no children together and did have a pre-nuptial agreement, so the divorce should be relatively straightforward. Details on why they are splitting up are still unclear, but fans shared their support for Griffin on Wednesday as it was the first time she had commented on the split publicly.

"You are loved Kathy! See you next week," wrote one fan going to one of Griffin's upcoming shows. Another wrote: "This day can be extra hard for some of us," while a third added: "Sending you lots of love and hugs.. Remember how loved you are! You're a Grammy winner for f-'s sake!"

Griffin got married for the first time in 2001 at the age of 41, to computer administrator Matt Moline. They divorced in 2006. Griffin then dated Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak from 2007 to 2008. She had other relationships known to fans but her enganglement with Bick first began in 2012. They dated until 2018 when they broke up for a few months, only to reconcile and then quickly marry. Their wedding at Griffin's home was officiated by comedian Lily Tomlin.

Bick is a marketing executive and is 20 years younger than Griffin. Beyond that, little is known about him except for the things Griffin has shared in her work or in interviews. Fans may get more insights on their split at Griffin's upcoming stand-up shows, which are listed on her website here.