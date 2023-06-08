Kathy Griffin Undergoes Surgery Related to Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin has successfully undergone surgery on her vocal cords to aid in her recovery following her lung cancer battle. The comedian, 62, took to TikTok to share footage from her procedure, including video from the camera her surgeon used to see her vocal cords. From her post-op room, Griffin explained that she needed the surgery "because I want to be ready for my big Vegas show" at the Mirage Theater on June 17.

"This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer journey. I'm cancer-free," she continued, praising her doctor, Dr. Barbu as a "really kickass female voice surgeon." Griffin continued in the caption, "I so appreciate you guys following along on my [journey] to get my voice back after #lungcancer !!!"

The Emmy Award-winning comedian announced in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, sharing in November of that same year that she had been declared cancer-free. "I'm cancer-free," Griffin shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live at the time. "I don't know why, I had a tumor, right? And I've never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan."

Griffin would have half of her left lung removed as part of her cancer treatment, which she explained at the time caused vocal cord issues that were lingering, but expected to heal with time. "To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," the Search Party star wrote on Instagram in August 2021. "Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!"

The performer noted that the last time she had been in the hospital at that point was June 2020, when she had tried to overdose intentionally on prescription pills. "With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," she wrote. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK." Griffin's recovery comes ahead of her much-anticipated performance at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas on June 17, which is billed as a follow-up to her recently completed world tour, Laugh Your Head Off.