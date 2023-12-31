Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce

Kathy Griffin did not have a very merry Christmas and likely won't have a happy new year following some big life changes. TMZ reports that the comedian filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick, on Dec. 28, citing irreconcilable differences. In the documents obtained by the outlet, the couple does have a prenup, and Griffin wants the court to follow through with it. They would not need the judge to grant spousal support. They also share no kids together, meaning child support wouldn't be an issue either.

While exact details about the split are unknown, Griffin lists in the divorce petition that Dec. 22 was their date of separation. They initially began dating in 2011 but broke things off in 2018. They reconciled in 2019 and had a surprise wedding on New Year's Day in 2020. Emmy-winning comedian and actress Lily Tomlin served as the officiant. Monday would have marked their fourth anniversary.

On Friday, Griffin took to Twitter to share a cryptic message that is likely in reference to the divorce filing, saying, "Well…sh*t. This sucks." Plenty of fans and friends responded in the comments, giving her their well wishes and support. Just last month, Griffin and Bick celebrated the holidays early at Paris Hilton's "Silv-mas" party alongside other A-listers such as Rosie O'Donnell, Sia, Dylan Mulvaney, Lance Bass, and more, which Griffin shared on her Instagram. From the looks of her social media, the Nov. 30 post seems to be the final time that Bick was featured on her page.

At least Kathy Griffin has been busy as of late, which should hopefully be taking her mind off things. She celebrated her 63rd birthday earlier this month. Meanwhile, beginning in February, she will be going on her "My Life on the PTSD-List" Tour, which will be going all across the country through June. Even though she will hopefully be busy enough where she won't be thinking about her divorce, that won't make things any easier, especially knowing the fact that they were very close to celebrating four years.

This will mark Griffin's second divorce. She was previously married to computer administrator Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006 after being introduced by Moline's sister, television producer Rebecca Moline. Griffin appeared on Larry King Live in 2006 and accused her ex of stealing $72,000 from her. She's also been linked to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Levi Johnson, and actor and former NFL practice-squad player Isaiah Mustafa.