Kathy Griffin Shows Off Lip Tattoo Procedure: 'I'm F—ed'

Kathy Griffin is showing the shocking reality behind her latest beauty treatment. The comedian, 62, took to social media to show off the dramatic initial results of her lip-blushing procedure, joking she was "f-ked" after receiving the semi-permanent tattoo to color and shape her lips last month.

Griffin's before and after certainly was shocking, as her initial results show her with swollen and bright red lips. "I'm f-ked," Griffin told her friend, actress Kristen Johnston, in an Aug. 25 YouTube video, telling her, "Look at me." Johnston replies in shock after seeing Griffin's appearance, "What did you do?" The My Life on the D-List star received a similar reaction from husband Randy Bick, whom she surprised with the results after she got home from the procedure. "I'm back from getting my lips tattooed," she told the music producer, who jumped in his office chair and responded, "S-t!...I'm sorry."

Despite the shocking initial appearance of Griffin's lips, the swelling did go down and the coloring did fade to a more subtle coral color. "I didn't know it would be that bad," Griffin told PEOPLE of her swollen lips. "I could not stop laughing even though it was painful to laugh for about four days." She joked that Bick was "scared initially but thinks they look incredible" and that her practitioner "nailed the color."

Griffin continued that there was about "90%" done during her first visit, and that she has "one final tuneup" to complete her results in a few weeks. The A Hell of a Story star also underwent microblading to enhance the look of her eyebrows, which is another semi-permanent form of cosmetic tattooing. "I like this microblading thing," Griffin said. "I had it done the first time about eight years ago and this is only the second time I have had it done."

She joked, "Between the lip tattoo and the microblading, I can finally stand to look at myself in the mirror without any makeup on." While she's pleased with the results of her microblading and lip blushing, she is "not considering any permanent makeup or facial changes at this time." Griffin revealed, "Believe it or not, the one procedure I would be too afraid to get is a boob job. I heard they take your nipple off. I don't need that aggravation!"