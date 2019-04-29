Everything The Royal Family Has Said About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are days away from becoming parents for the first time, with Markle currently resting at home at Frogmore Cottage as she waits to give birth to the newest royal baby.

The Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy was first announced in October 2018 with a statement from Kensington Palace, and several royal family members have since commented on the news in statements and during royal engagements. Markle is reportedly due in late April or early May, and she and Harry have not revealed whether they will be welcoming a boy or a girl. They’ll also likely keep the baby private for some time after the birth, sharing their newest family member with the press when they’re ready.

Read on to see everything the royal family has said about its upcoming addition.

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen addressed her growing family during her annual Christmas broadcast in 2018 while discussing her past year.

“Closer to home, it has been a busy year for my family,” she said. “With two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon, it helps to keep a grandmother well occupied.”

In 2018, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed son Prince Louis in April, while Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall welcomed daughter Lena in June.

Prince Charles

One day after Markle’s pregnancy was announced, Prince Charles went on a whiskey distillery tour in Scotland where he was asked if he had toasted the soon-to-be member of the family.

“Oh yes, absolutely,” he replied before adding, “Several times, at the moment!”

Prince Charles (cont.)

Charles further discussed his next grandchild during a trip to Ghana in March.

“I am about to have another grandchild,” he said. “I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future.”

Kate Middleton

In November, Middleton visited Leicester University where one fan asked her whether she was excited about Baby Sussex’s arrival.

“Absolutely!” the Duchess replied. “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

During her recent trip to Cuba with Prince Charles, Camilla was asked by an American fan whether she was excited for the new baby, to which she replied, “Yes, very much so,” according to Hello! magazine.

Prince William

Over the weekend, William was asked about Markle’s due date during a visit to New Zealand, though he wasn’t exactly forthcoming with any information.

“I haven’t got my phone on me. I have no idea,” the Duke of Cambridge cracked. “You guys will find out before I do at this rate.”

