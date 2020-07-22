✖

Fans were shocked to learn Dancing with the Stars hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning to the dance competition for the new season. But despite how large the news was, the New York Times may not have received "the memo." In a tweet that has since gained viral attention, one Twitter user called out the NYT crossword puzzle for addressing Andrews as the show's host. When Andrews caught wind of it, she poked a little fun. The user screenshotted a photo and shared it online, where Andrews was quick to respond.

"Can someone let me know if this [Erin Andrews] clue is actually in the [NYT] tomorrow? Cause I'm pretty sure that story was last week," the user wrote. Andrews retweeted it, writing: "I heard it was. I guess they didn't get the memo." Naturally, her fans were quick to respond.

I heard it was. 😬😬 I guess they didn’t the memo 😉 https://t.co/StmFps89Ah — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) July 22, 2020

Andrews took to Instagram shortly after news broke that Bergeron would not be returning after receiving the news via the phone. "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges," she wrote. "I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."

Bergeron did the same thing by taking to social media to make the announcement before the network could, writing, "Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Shortly after both Bergeron and Andrews made their statements, ABC announced that Tyra Banks would be filling the shoes for both moving forward. The former supermodel broke her silence as well telling viewers that she's been a longtime fan of the dance competition and paid her respects to Bergeron, who hosted the show for 15 years. With there only being one host as of now, fans are intrigued to see how this will potentially produce a new layout for the show on its upcoming season.