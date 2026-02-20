Eric Dane Died on Significant ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Date

Eric Dane’s death on Thursday came on the anniversary of a significant day in his career.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum died on the 20th anniversary of his debut as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the ABC medical drama, passing away at the age of 53, 10 months after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

McSteamy ended up being a breakout role for Dane, who played the surgeon for seven seasons before his character’s tragic death in a plane crash during the show’s ninth season.

On Friday morning, Dane’s longtime Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Patrick Dempsey, reflected on the loss of his friend and castmate during an interview with Virgin Radio UK.

“It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children,” said Dempsey of Dane’s daughters — 15-year-old Billie and 14-year-old Georgia — whom he shared with wife Rebecca Gayheart.

Dempsey, who said he had spoken to Dane about a week before his death, revealed that mutual friends who had gone to see the actor recently reported that “he was really starting to lose his ability to speak, he was bed-ridden and it was very hard for him to swallow. The quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.”

“He was the funniest man,” Dempsey said of his time working with Dane. “He’s such a joy to work with, and I want to just remember him in that spirit. Anytime he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly. His first scene was him in all his glory coming out of the bathroom with a towel on looking amazing, making me feel completely out of shape and insignificant.”

“We hit it off because there was never really any competition,” he continued. “It was just this wonderful mutual respect. He’s wickedly intelligent. I’m always going to remember those moments of fun that we had together and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives. The real loss is for us who don’t have him anymore.”

Dempsey commended Dane on being such an advocate for the “horrible disease” of ALS, as he said his death is a reminder to “celebrate every day like it’s our last day.”

“It’s something that we have to remember, certainly in a world where there is just so much crisis and there is so much tragedy,” the Memory of a Killer actor went on. “We really need to be grateful for every moment we have, spend time with our families, do things that are to the benefit of other people: to be of service, to be kind, to be loving.”

Dane’s family announced his death on Thursday as they requested privacy during their time of loss. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” read a statement, as per the Associated Press.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement continued. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”