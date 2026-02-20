‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dead at 53 Following ALS Diagnosis

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has died.

The actor’s family confirmed to PEOPLE that he died on Thursday, 10 months after he revealed his ALS diagnosis. He was 53.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” reads a statement from his family. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement continues. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Born on Nov. 9, 1972, in San Francisco, Dane lost his father when he was only seven years old due to a gunshot wound. In 2014, he told Gulf Times he got into acting in high school when his water polo season was short and he “ended up getting roped into playing Joe Keller in All My Sons,” and he “fell in love with it.” He ended up moving to Los Angeles after graduating, and amidst his partying, he landed guest spots on shows like Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, and Married… with Children.

He had a recurring role on Gideon’s Crossing in the early ‘00s and appeared in nine episodes across two seasons of the original Charmed. Dane’s breakout role came in 2006 when he landed the role of Dr. Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy. He made his first appearance in Season 2 and starred on the medical drama from Season 3 through the beginning of Season 9 until Mark was killed off as a result of the Season 8 finale plane crash in 2012. He made a brief appearance during Season 17 in 2021 for one of Meredith’s COVID dreams.

In an April 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Dane revealed he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Per the Mayo Clinic, it’s a progressive neurological condition affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to gradual loss of muscle control. Over the last several months, Dane has been open about his diagnosis, breaking down during an interview with Diane Sawyer. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me,” he said.

In his final months, Dane starred in the short-lived Prime Video drama Countdown and filmed the third season of Euphoria, premiering in April on HBO and HBO Max, reprising his role as Cal Jacobs. He also filmed a guest appearance on the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds as a firefighter struggling with his ALS diagnosis. Creator Michael Grassi told PopCulture.com that Dane was a fan of the show, and his people reached out, saying he wanted to appear.

“[Eric is] the absolute best,” Grassi expressed. “He’s so cool within the episode. From the second he arrived on set, he felt right at home, and he’s just an excellent actor, and he gives you everything and more. And then on top of that, once you call ‘Cut,’ he’s laughing and joking around, and he’s the absolute best. He’s a light, and he’s so generous in spirit, and it’s one of the best collaborations I ever had. I will never forget this experience.”

Eric Dane can also be seen in Kabul, Borderline, One Fast Move, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Dangerous Waters, The Last Ship, Grey Lady, Burlesque, Valentine’s Day, Marley & Me, and Wedding Wars. He is survived by his daughters, Billie and Georgia, whom he shares with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.