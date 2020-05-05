Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals New Photos, Unveils Major Update About Her Instagram

Just like many others around the world right now, Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers is doing her best to get through this coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to address the fact that she hasn't been posting workout videos to her Instagram Story (Mathers previously posted workout videos almost every day prior to this health pandemic). As she explained in her latest post, she may be getting back to her old routine soon.

"this has definitely been me more often than not lately," Mathers wrote. Her message came alongside a couple of photos of herself hanging out and scrolling on her phone. "BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i’m going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine & start sharing that with you! not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because i know i certainly could use some lately."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on May 5, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Even though Mathers hasn't been posting workout videos as of late, that doesn't mean that she's a stranger to posting some incredibly positive, motivational messages on Instagram. In honor of Earth Day, which fell on April 22, she posted a lovely note to her followers. Mathers posted a photo of herself donning a chic outfit as she posed outside. Alongside the snap, she wrote a message about Earth Day and the difficulties many around the world are facing amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Happy earth day to this beautiful planet! " her message began. "This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.. I know if life were it’s normal busy self today, i might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have & looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did." She added, "My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.⁣ Stay safe, stay happy & stay healthy."