Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Fans Sound off on New Earth Day Photo
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, continues to bring a dose of positivity to Instagram. In honor of Earth Day, which fell on Wednesday, Mathers posted a lengthy message to her followers in honor of the special occasion. Her post, which came alongside a photo of herself donning an incredibly chic outfit, not only acknowledged Earth Day, but it also touched upon the coronavirus crisis that is affecting many parts of the world.
"Happy earth day to this beautiful planet!" Mathers' caption began. "This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.. I know if life were it's normal busy self today, i might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have [and] looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did. My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i'll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more."
Mathers ended her post by telling her followers, "Stay safe, stay happy [and] stay healthy." Her words definitely resonated with her fans. In response to her Earth Day message, many Instagram users took to the comments section of her post to share some kind words of their own.
Loving The Positivity
Many users loved the fact that Mathers' message was filled with positivity particularly amidst a difficult time in the world.
"Very nicely put!" an Instagram user wrote. "Happy Earth Day to you too and stay positive always! :)"
Appreciating The Message
"I admire you Hailie so much, it’s so amazing that u think like that," yet another fan wrote in response to Mathers' message. Clearly, there are many who were appreciative of hearing some positive words during this difficult time in the world.
Very Much Needed
"Thank you for spreading positive energy, we all need it in this hard times," another appreciative fan wrote. They also included a prayer hand emoji to showcase just how much they loved Mathers' message.
Sharing Ideas
Not only did Mathers' fans flock to the comments section to wish her a happy Earth Day, but some also shared how they were celebrating the occasion.
"Beautiful. I hope your family is safe!" one fan wrote. "My daughter and I planted some flowers today inside to celebrate"
Fans Across The World
"I'm from Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia. Your words are well said," one of Mathers' many fans wrote. "Love your comments on Earth Day.Stay safe,stay strong and stay home.Happy Earth Day."
Sending Love
The majority of the comments posted on Mathers' recent post involved fans spreading the positivity and the love right back to her. As one fan even put it, "You’re always the sweetest Hailie, love ya."