Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers’ Fans Sound off on New Earth Day Photo

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, continues to bring a dose of positivity to Instagram. In honor of Earth Day, which fell on Wednesday, Mathers posted a lengthy message to her followers in honor of the special occasion. Her post, which came alongside a photo of herself donning an incredibly chic outfit, not only acknowledged Earth Day, but it also touched upon the coronavirus crisis that is affecting many parts of the world.

"Happy earth day to this beautiful planet!" Mathers' caption began. "This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.. I know if life were it's normal busy self today, i might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have [and] looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did. My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i'll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.⁣"

Mathers ended her post by telling her followers, "Stay safe, stay happy [and] stay healthy." Her words definitely resonated with her fans. In response to her Earth Day message, many Instagram users took to the comments section of her post to share some kind words of their own.