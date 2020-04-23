Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Reveals New Photo, Inspiring Message Amid Self-Isolation

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers has offered an inspiring Instagram post in honor of Earth Day on Wednesday. In addition to reflecting on the ecological holiday, the daughter of Eminem touched on the current circumstances around coronavirus, which has led to many parts of the country all-but closed down for the time being.

"Happy Earth Day to this beautiful planet," Mathers began. "This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect. I know if life were it's normal busy self today, I might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have and looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did. ⁣My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today I know that next time I travel I'll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.⁣"

Mathers had previously posted about how she was making face masks for her family while everyone was in quarantine. "Taught myself how to sew so I can make masks for family and friends and hopefully donate some if I get better/faster at it," she wrote in the caption. The influencer had also offered her fans a few encouraging messages over the past several weeks.

Back in March, she posted about how roughly seven days in self-isolation was wearing thin, but nonetheless encouraged her followers to "stay safe and healthy and social distance/stay home right now." Prior to that, she posted a photo of her standing on the street, which she jokingly captioned was on "the corner of wash your hands and don't touch your face."

Eminem himself, also known as Marshall Mathers, recently opened up about how proud of his kids he was on Mike Tyson's podcast, Hotboxin'. "No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good," the rapper said about his daughter. "She's made me proud for sure. She's graduated from college."

The rapper also heaped praise on other members of his family. "I have a niece that I have helped raise too that's pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26," Eminem continued. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids."