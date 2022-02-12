Eminem Talks Being Very Nervous Ahead of the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eminem reveals he’s got some nerves ahead of Sunday’s big game. As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Native is scheduled to hit the Super Bowl stage alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige.

“I’mma tell you, it’s f—ing nerve-wracking. It’s f—ing nerve-wracking,” Eminem told Sway in the Morning. “This to me — there’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f— up, your f— up is there forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Slim Shady tells the outlet he was initially shocked to hear Dre’s idea when he initially sent out the invites for SuperBowl LVI.”When the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious.’ I was trying to envision what Dre. might do,” the “Lose Yourself” rapper explained. “I was thinking like, yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

The artist he’s most nervous to go head to head against is none other than Kendrick Lamar. “Kendrick is at the very, top, top tier of lyricists, not just of this generation, but of all time,” Eminem declared. As far as the game is concerned, he says he’s cheering for the Rams because of ex-Detroit Lions player Matthew Stafford.

“Stafford, first of all, we feel like, this is the closest we’re gonna get to a Super Bowl — is through Matt Stafford,” he shared. “It’s a perfect scenario where I can root for a team that I like because of Matt Stafford and the Detroit connection, but the stars are aligned. And I’mma tell you why else, because Al Michaels is doing the game and I’m a huge fan of Al Michaels.”