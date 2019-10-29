Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, Dressed up as Ariana Grande for Halloween, and the Pictures Are Perfect

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, had a convincing Halloween costume this weekend. The Instagram model dressed up as Ariana Grande, and the ensemble was pitch-perfect. Mathers unveiled her costume on Instagram on Monday night, and fans went wild.

Mathers has been keeping her Halloween costume process open-source, asking fans what they are doing, who they are dressing as and who she should impersonate. Apparently, she settled on pop singer Grande, as she looked the part on Monday night.

Mathers wore an over-sized sweatshirt with a flannel pattern, which came down to her thighs like a skirt. She paired that with knee-high boots, a choker necklace and diamond earrings. Between her long ponytail and the lollipop in her hand, it was a pitch-perfect recreation of one of Grande’s most iconic looks.

Mathers captioned her Instagram post of the costume with seven diamond ring emojis, in reference to Grande’s hit song “7 Rings,” which came out earlier this year. It was on Grande’s album Thank U, Next, and it was an empowerment anthem about female friendship.

Fans showered the post with likes and complimentary comments as soon as it went up. Within hours it had over 78,000 likes and climbing, and the comments were full of heart emojis. Fans shared their love for Mathers, and applauded her creative costume.

“Looking marvelously beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You are an amazing young woman, keep going strong,” added another.

“Please don’t tell me you are engaged now,” a third wrote, apparently not understanding the ring reference.

For anyone who did not get the costume, Mathers added another picture to her Instagram Stories. Here, Grande’s face was super-imposed over hers, making it clear who she was supposed to be. So far, Grande has not reacted to Mathers’ outfit, or commented on its accuracy.

Mathers has been steadily climbing the ranks of Instagram influencers recently, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She currently has over 1.7 million followers, and makes a living with sponsored posts and documenting her jet-setting life. Mathers does not share as much of her personal life as other Instagram models do, yet fans still flock to see what she is up to.