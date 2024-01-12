Emily Blunt and Lenny Kravitz Wear the Same Exact Skin-Baring Jumpsuit

Emily Blunt and Lenny Kravitz are having a twinning moment! The Oppenheimer actress rocked a black backless tuxedo jumpsuit to appear on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was quick to mention that her outfit certainly appeared to be the same the "American Woman" rocker made headlines wearing at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards Sunday.

"One of things that you pointed out that I did not realize is... that there you are absolutely beautiful, but this is also what Lenny Kravitz wore at the Golden Globes last weekend," Stephen Colbert told Blunt as he put up a photo of Kravitz in the same Alexander McQueen jumpsuit. Blunt then stood up to model her version of the look, asking the audience playfully, "Who wore it best?"

The actress explained to Colbert that she had seen Kravitz wearing the look at Sunday's award ceremony, but decided to twin with him anyway. "I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes," she revealed. "I'd already pre-planned this [outfit] for your show and I thought, 'You know what? No, I'm still going to wear it.'"

Blunt and Kravitz each added their signature style to the jumpsuit, however, with Kravitz wearing sunglasses, a silver earring and several silver rings with his look. Blunt, meanwhile, kept things a bit more simple with square silver earrings and just a few rings on her hand.

It was a tough decision for Blunt to wear the same outfit as Kravitz, however, as she explained, "There's something about Lenny Kravitz that I feel like he – it's like when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else's cool factor, you know? It just sort of becomes vapor." Colbert agreed, joking, "Yeah, you know how cool Lenny Kravitz is? He makes the name Lenny sound cool." The late-night host continued, "If you just looked at this guy, you wouldn't go, 'Yeah this guy is Lenny. This guy's name is clearly Marcus or something.'"

Kravitz has yet to comment on the matching looks, showing off his outfit for the Golden Globes on Instagram with the simple caption, "Pre [Golden Globes]." His outfit was praised by several celebs, including Tyra Banks, who commented, "Beautiful, damnit. Just beautiful!" The Family Plan's Maggie Q added, "Not the lil' waist. You better werk Kravitz."