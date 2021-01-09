Elvis Presley's 86th Birthday Has Fans Remembering the Late Icon
Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 would have been Elvis Presley's 86th birthday, and fans celebrated the "King of Rock 'n Roll" on social media. Presley passed away in the August of 1977 at the age of 42, but that does not stop fans from showing their love for him when the time comes around.
Presley was one of the first big celebrities of mass media as we know it today, and his legacy endures even into the social media age. The singer was born in 1935 and began his recording career in 1954, at the age of 19. It was all uphill from there, with Elvis' concerts, TV appearances and records making him an international sensation. Today, a religiosity surrounds Elvis' works that fans curate and maintain in tight-knit groups online.
Presley's health deteriorated badly in the final years of his life, as suffered from addiction even while subjecting himself to over-work. Presley was survived by his first wife, Priscilla Presley — now Priscilla Beaulieu — and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Today, he has one granddaughter, Riley Keough. The family is still mourning the loss of Benjamin Keough, who passed away in July.
Fans are mourning with them, but they managed to celebrate Elvis Presley on Friday in recognition of his birthday. Here is a look at what they had to say online.
Memorials
Visiting the @WestgateVegas— Gabrielle Barraco (@GabbyGallivants) January 9, 2021
today, it was @ElvisPresley's
birthday, saw@JayKornegay , Cami Christensen
and showgirls of course! pic.twitter.com/W0NDCdXE7T
prevnext
Happy Birthday Mr. Presley #ElvisPresley #photography pic.twitter.com/ebFRnl6Y0W— Gregory Hasman (@GregsHighway) January 9, 2021
Topical Comments
Elvis on politics pic.twitter.com/3HffSwVsHd— Trevor O' Sullivan (@presleytweets) January 9, 2021
prevnext
The world may be burning to the ground, but let us not forget that on this day in 1935 the heavens opened and graced us with this amazing talent. Happy birthday, King. #ElvisPresley #HappyBirthdayElvis #tcb #thankyouverymuch pic.twitter.com/k489obWpam— Scream Face Guy (@screamfaceguy) January 9, 2021
Achievements
prevnext
Elvis Presley was born on this day in 1935. He is still one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with record sales of 600 million units worldwide. pic.twitter.com/wYPXOQ8KsY— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 8, 2021
David Bowie
On this day two music legends were born. Elvis Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935. David Bowie was born on Jan. 8, 1947. Although, they are no longer with us, there music will never die. #ElvisPresley #DavidBowie pic.twitter.com/5ifE9maupJ— Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) January 9, 2021
prevnext
Happy Birthday to these two guys...@ElvisPresley @DavidBowieReal @RALegault65 @earcandyyyc pic.twitter.com/ajazyMXblx— BEER RUM & ROCK N ROLL (@BEERRUMROCKROLL) January 9, 2021
Treats
When you know, you know #HBD @ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/q8ODWcX2YQ— Erin K. (@ekozier) January 9, 2021
prevnext
"𝙀𝙡𝙫𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮. 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙢𝙮 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮." pic.twitter.com/C0MYqZvTVZ— 𝐑𝐚𝐞 ♥ 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐲 (@FrivolousHarlot) January 9, 2021
Tributes
#HappyBirthdayElvisPresley— Virginia Lee (GInny) (@MiloSara4) January 9, 2021
Your music, your gospels are what saved me. I went to Graceland last June. When I walked into your home I was surrounded in peace. A peace I’ve never felt in my life. You bring to me daily through your music healing for my soul. Yet still I cry. pic.twitter.com/gwXMimwtO4
prevnext
Lolll i love her sm #ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/EoKwp7u975— godhatesrian (@Rian2460) January 8, 2021
Birthday Playlists
Happy birthday to the King! ⚡️ #NowSpinning @ElvisPresley pic.twitter.com/RjFxOYt6lE— Kara Leigh (@karadevils527) January 8, 2021
prev
Happy Birthday to the king of rock and roll himself, Elvis Presley! 🎸
We want to know, what's your favorite Elvis Presley song to jam out to? Comment 👇👇#happyfriday #swagbagvip #theswagisinthebag #tastemakers #becomeaninfluencer #influencerswanted pic.twitter.com/j5Eu1Uefz9— SwagBag VIP (@SwagBagVIP) January 9, 2021