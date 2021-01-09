Elvis Presley's 86th Birthday Has Fans Remembering the Late Icon

Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 would have been Elvis Presley's 86th birthday, and fans celebrated the "King of Rock 'n Roll" on social media. Presley passed away in the August of 1977 at the age of 42, but that does not stop fans from showing their love for him when the time comes around.

Presley was one of the first big celebrities of mass media as we know it today, and his legacy endures even into the social media age. The singer was born in 1935 and began his recording career in 1954, at the age of 19. It was all uphill from there, with Elvis' concerts, TV appearances and records making him an international sensation. Today, a religiosity surrounds Elvis' works that fans curate and maintain in tight-knit groups online.

Presley's health deteriorated badly in the final years of his life, as suffered from addiction even while subjecting himself to over-work. Presley was survived by his first wife, Priscilla Presley — now Priscilla Beaulieu — and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Today, he has one granddaughter, Riley Keough. The family is still mourning the loss of Benjamin Keough, who passed away in July.

Fans are mourning with them, but they managed to celebrate Elvis Presley on Friday in recognition of his birthday. Here is a look at what they had to say online.