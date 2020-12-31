Tom Hanks Shows off Bald Look as Colonel Tom Parker for Upcoming Elvis Presley Movie

Everyone has been rocking a rather different look this year as a result of the pandemic. Tom Hanks, who was the first among a slew of celebrities to fall ill with the coronavirus, has shown off a few different looks himself throughout the last nine months but none quite like the one he has now. In an interview, Hanks quickly revealed his shaved head as he prepares for a new role.

The 64-year-old was forced to shave his head for his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about Elvis Presley. While he's happy to play the character, he's not as thrilled about the haircut. Hanks was a guest on The Graham Norton Show when he revealed that his new look just "scared the children."

"Here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker. Check out this horrible — can you see that?" he said. "Look at that thing!" Hanks only gave the host and his viewers a very quick look at the lack of hair on his head before he put his hat back on and continued to laugh and joke with everyone.

Parker was the King of Rock and Roll's manager, and in order to portray the role to its fullest, Hanks had to change up his style. However, while he's bald on top, he does have some hair, including a few patches on the sides. "I just scared the children, I want to apologize for showing that," he joked, continuing with another joke by saying he's not far off from looking like the British host himself, with a few necessary add-ons of course.

"What I really want to do is just have a little tuft of hair right here and then a big, big beard, and then everybody would think I'm Graham Norton!" he said. However, Norton found it rather flattering and told Hank he could portray him in a movie if he wanted to. "Evidently, that's my gig now, so I only play real people in show business," the Oscar winner said.

Hanks returned to Australia for the first time since falling victim to COVID-19 there with his wife Rita Wilson. The two celebrities were the first in the public eye to get coronavirus, forcing them to quarantine for several weeks in the land down under before deemed safe enough to return home to Los Angeles, California. Following their stories with it, several other big-name actors and actresses have also contracted the deadly virus and have since shared their experiences as well.