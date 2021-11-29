Elliot Page Shows off Impressive 6-Pack Abs in Shirtless Selfie

Elliot Page is flaunting his six-pack on Instagram. The Umbrella Academy actor, 34, posed for a shirtless mirror selfie Sunday he posted to social media with the cheeky caption, “Oh good my new phone works.” Page’s followers were quick to hype him up in the comments, with Tommy Dorfman commenting, “Brooooo,” and Rain Pheonix adding fire emojis.

Page previously showed off his fit physique in May, sharing a smiling poolside photo, captioning the shot, “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” using the hashtags “#transjoy” and “#transisbeautiful.” The Oscar nominee previously opened up about his gender transition and top surgery in a March interview in Time, revealing he was recovering from the surgical procedure that helps alleviate gender dysphoria in some trans men after publicly coming out in December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Page emphasized surgery isn’t the focus of or accessible for many trans people, he said it made it possible for him to finally recognize himself in the mirror following the “total hell” of puberty. “It has completely transformed my life,” he said at the time. In April, he shared more about the procedure on Apple TV+’s The Oprah Conversation. “I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons,” Page said. “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. …Because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

In December, when Page reintroduced himself publicly and shared his pronouns are he/they, the actor wrote on social media he felt “lucky” to “have arrived at this place” in his life. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” he said. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he continued. “I’m scared of invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.” Overall, living authentically as himself allows Page to “thrive,” he wrote: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”