Elliot Page Goes Shirtless Again in New Ab-Filled Selfie

Elliot Page is staying fit as he celebrates summer. The 34-year-old Umbrella Academy actor, who came out as transgender in December, took to social media over the weekend to share a new shirtless selfie. In the image, shared to hi Instagram Story on Friday, Page snapped a mirror selfie from his trailer on the set of an upcoming project. He posted the image to his Instagram Story with a "TGIF" sticker.

The Friday post marked the second such shirtless snap from the actor. Back in May, Page shared his first shirtless selfie. The poolside snap showed Page in swim trunks, with the actor captioning the post, "Trans bb's first swim trunks." He added the hashtags "trans joy" and "trans is beautiful." The post had immediately drawn support from his followers, with actress Nina Dobrev having written, "you look amazing... and most of all happy."

elliot page drop the workout routine king pic.twitter.com/SebVDmmrGO — Jordy 🌱 (@deenasfier) August 14, 2021

After coming out as a trans man in December and reintroducing himself as Elliot and sharing that he now prefers "he/they" pronouns, Page told TIME magazine in March that he underwent top surgery, or a subcutaneous mastectomy. The procedure, according to the Mayo Clinic, removes breast tissue, helping trans men transition physically to their self-affirmed gender. Speaking to TIME, Page said the surgery made it possible for him to "finally recognize himself when he looks in the mirror. It has completely transformed my life."

Page further opened up about his transition when speaking with Oprah Winfrey in April on her Apple TV+ show The Oprah Conversation. Page called his top surgery procedure "life-saving" and said one of his greatest joys was "getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked." Page said he decided to share his story publicly because "it really felt imperative to do so. It felt important and selfish for myself and my own wellbeing and my mental health and also with this platform, I have the privilege that I have and knowing the pain, and the difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing, it absolutely felt just crucial and important for me to share that."

Since coming out as his true self, Page has been praised for his bravery. He is set to be honored for his work on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community at this year's Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival. Page will receive the Outfest Annual Achievement Award on the closing night of the on Aug. 22.