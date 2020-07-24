Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's California Home Burglarized

✖

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's home in Montecito, California was burglarized earlier this month. The thieves took jewelry and watches from the daytime talk show host's home, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday. DeGeneres bought the home last year for $27 million.

DeGeneres' home was targeted on July 4 due to her "celebrity status," authorities told Entertainment Tonight. "Forensics technicians have been conducting an extensive and on-going investigation," the sheriff's office said. They are working with other agencies to see if this was connected to other celebrity home burglaries. However, the department could not confirm if DeGeneres of De Rossi were home at the time.

DeGeneres bought the Montecito estate in January 2019, with her business manager Harley J. Neuman included as a trustee, reports Mansion Global. The home covers 8,188 square feet and sits on 8.24 acres of land. It includes a vacant parcel where De Rossi and DeGeneres could build new additions. The Balinese-style home has five bedrooms and a cabana that can serve as a gym and a two-bedroom guest house. The property also includes an infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

This latest piece of bad news comes as DeGeneres' show has been mired in controversy. Back in April, sources told Variety members of her staff were "distressed and outraged" by how they were treated when the show began to film remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. YouTuber Nikki de Jager also recounted her bad experience on the show, describing it as "Teletubbies after dark." Then on July 16, BuzzFeed News published a report with comments from former employees who said DeGeneres' cheery on-screen manner covered up a "toxic" work culture.

An insider later told Us Weekly that employees were happy to see the claims come to light. "They've been calling and texting each other about the story," a source said. "They're loving that the truth — which has been an open secret for years in the industry — is finally receiving more interest." One source said all Ellen employees are asked to sign nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from talking about the show, even after they leave.

Ellen executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner told BuzzFeed News they take the allegations "very seriously" and took responsibility for day-to-day operations on the show. "We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," they said. "It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."