'Ellen' Producers React to Cancellation Rumors

As of late, there have been rumors that The Ellen DeGeneres Show might be getting canceled. The Sun reported that the reasons behind this possible cancellation stem from declining ratings and allegations that host Ellen DeGeneres is "rude" to her staff. In light of these rumors, producers behind the show have responded in order to set the record straight.

The Sun initially reported on Wednesday that there had been speculation that The Ellen DeGeneres Show could be coming to an end. The publication noted that ratings for the show have been declining and that it recently fell 14 percent to a new season-low rating of 1.2. That rating puts The Ellen DeGeneres Show behind Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had a 2.0 rating, and Dr. Phil, which got a 1.5 rating. Before its latest rating, The Ellen DeGeneres Show tied with Dr. Phil at 1.5 just a few weeks ago, but the show's ratings have continued to decline since then. Even though the show, which is in its 17th season, has been declining in ratings recently, DeGeneres' production company representatives told the New York Post that there is no cause for concern. In response to rumors that the show will be canceled, the reps said, "Telepictures can confirm it's untrue."

The news of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's possible cancellation comes as DeGeneres has found herself at the center of controversy stemming from her alleged behavior when it comes to her crew. In April, Variety reported that crew members on the talk show were outraged over their treatment from top producers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The core crew of the show, which is being done remotely during the health crisis, reportedly received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their health from producers for over a month. Additionally, the crew was reportedly not happy with the show's decision to hire an outside, non-union tech company to help DeGeneres tape the show remotely from her home in California.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which distributes the show, responded to these accusations. The statement read, "Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and crew and have made decisions first and foremost with them in mind." They also said that the crew had been paid consistently, albeit at reduced hours.