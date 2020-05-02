Ellen DeGeneres: The Truth About Those Portia de Rossi Breakup Rumors

✖

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's relationship has long been a favorite subject for tabloids. Even though the Arrested Development star has shared multiple clips of DeGeneres while quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, tabloids are still publishing false rumors about the status of the relationship. DeGeneres and de Rossi started dating in 2004 and married in 2008.

Last month, the tabloid NW published a report claiming de Rossi moved into a home the couple bought in Montecito, California and DeGeneres stayed behind because "they're having problems." An alleged source claimed de Rossi "won't be back any time soon" because they are arguing over DeGeneres' decision to keep hosting her wildly-popular daytime talk show. Gossip Cop confirmed the report is not true, and noted it was a recycled version of a debunked InTouch Weekly story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:23pm PDT

"Portia wants her to retire but Ellen refuses to," the NW source claimed. "Ellen tries to appease her by giving her whatever she wants," the source claimed, adding that buying de Rossi happiness will "only work for so long." The source claimed "some time apart will do them good." However, since that report was published, de Rossi has shared videos of DeGeneres at their home, clearly confirming they are not living apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gossip Cop has previously debunked NW stories about DeGeneres and de Rossi. In May 2019, the outlet claimed DeGeneres, 62, was "addicted" to facial fillers because she was trying to look younger than de Rossi, 47. A friend of DeGeneres' laughed off that report, telling Gossip Cop it was "ridiculous."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

DeGeneres and de Rossi bought a Montecito home for $3.6 million in January and are already looking to sell it, reports Architectural Digest. The couple is selling it for $6.9 million after putting in their upgrades. They added a new laundry room, upgraded the kitchens and updated the bathrooms. They also added several decorative changes, including white paint on the brick fireplaces and adding modern light fixtures. The home covers 5,500 square feet and includes aunique octagonal study with 28-pane casement windows. De Rossi and DeGeneres also own two other Montecito properties, including a $27 million compound and its next-door property, which set them back $1.9 million last year.

While DeGeneres and de Rossi are quarantined at home, DeGeneres continues to film episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres began selling facemasks to help support America's Food Fund during the coronavirus crisis. On Friday, DeGeneres said the masks have raised over $150,000 and they are already sold out on her website.