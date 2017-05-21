Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Comes Close To Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction With Revealing Dress

Her older twin sisters might have achieved fame first, but actress Elizabeth Olsen has proved herself a star in her own right, starring in both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron. While attending the premiere of her film Wind River at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this weekend, Olsen also proved she was a style icon, wearing an incredibly sheer revealing dress for the occasion. You can see photos of Olsen’s outfit at Express.

Olsen’s upcoming film shares another Marvel connection, as it also stars Jeremy Renner, who has starred as Hawkeye in multiple films. The pair looked delighted to reunite to celebrate Wind River‘s premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress has confirmed that it was Renner who had made her feel so comfortable entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing to Vulture, “My first day filming on Ultron, I was with Jeremy and we were ushering like 400 extras or something and I was really overwhelmed and Jeremy in a very simple way broke down a very human goal about why he’s there, what he’s doing and where his goal was and really simplified it for me.”

Renner and Olsen were able to make an appearance at the film festival quite easily, as they’ve been in Scotland filming their latest installment in the MCU, Avengers: Infinity War.

UP NEXT: Scarlet Witch Joins The Fight In Avengers: Infinity War Set Videos

In addition to the Cannes Film Festival being a place to champion bold new voices in cinema, it’s also an opportunity to display glamorous looks, made evident by Olsen’s gown that came close to revealing too much. Earlier in the week, model Bella Hadid also attempted to make a statement with her outfit, which did, in fact, show more than the model had intended to reveal.

Olsen’s older siblings made a name for themselves by starring as Michelle Tanner in the ’90s hit sitcom Full House and a slew of other kid-oriented films, but in recent years, have focused more on fashion. The duo has distanced themselves from their early career that they turned down the opportunity to star in the Netflix revival series Fuller House, which featured the return of all other major cast members.

MORE NEWS: Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver Look Up To James Spader’s Ultron In New Avengers: Age Of Ultron Featurette

The Olsen legacy has continued, however, thanks to Elizabeth, starring in independent hits like Martha Marcy May Marlene and huge blockbusters like her Marvel Studios films.

[H/T Express/Daily Mail]