Elizabeth Hurley Steps Outside for Dazzling ‘Lockdown Shoot’ Photo

Elizabeth Hurley may be in the midst of the U.K. lockdown, but she’s still making the most of the situation. On Instagram, the model posted a photo from her “lockdown shoot” that she took while in her quarantine “bubble.” Of course, as one would expect from Hurley, the photo is the epitome of glamour.

In the photo, Hurley dons a sparkly white top for the high-fashion look. The Austin Powers star made sure to give credit to who styled her chic look, as she tagged fashion stylist Mike Adler in the post. As evidenced in the snap, she gave her very best model gaze to the camera for the shoot. Hurley captioned the photo by noting that the photo was taken in her “l’il ole bubble.” She ended her caption with a couple of hashtags urging her followers to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as she added “#stayhome” and “#savelives.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Hurley previously opened up about how she spent the holidays in her quarantine “bubble” with her family. While she didn’t specify who she was quarantining with, early on during the pandemic, the model explained that she was quarantined with her son, Damian, and seven other individuals. She told Hello! Magazine in April, “We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt, and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Even though Hurley has been dealing with the COVID-19 by quarantining in her bubble, she has remained active on Instagram. In fact, over the past year, the model has posted more than a few stunning shots that have nabbed her fans’ attention. Scroll down to see some of Hurley’s very best Instagram posts.

Winter Wonderland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Getting Glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Posing With The Sis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

So Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Fun In The Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Just Gorgeous