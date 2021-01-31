Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts 'Pretend Vacation' in Revealing Bikini Photos

✖

Elizabeth Hurley continues to be living the best quarantine at 55 years old. The supermodel and actress has been enjoying a "pretend" vacation in The Maldives using older photos. Hurley has been spending her lockdown enjoying the sunshine, drinking cocktails for solo New Year's celebrations and posting skimpy photos with the help of her son, Damian, 18.

Her most recent photos have possibly captured her perfect lockdown form, standing as examples of just how Hurley is making the best of the situation. With Damian as photographer, Hurley went viral recently by leaving little to the imagination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

"How could I resist," Hurley captioned the photo that featured the model wearing a white fur coat, a pair of white bikini bottoms and nothing else. The look surprised fans but joins a slew of risque and revealing photos that show her living her best life.

Hurley's recent beach adventures delivered a solid look at her beachwear fashion line, while driving home her comfort showing her body to everybody online. The "pretend" part relates to her using her camera roll to escape lockdown.

"Pretend vacation! I'm so fed up with being at home, I'm pretending I'm away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days," Hurley captioned the first photo of her vacation. It features her kicking her leg like a Rockette while sporting a tan bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

She followed with another photo in the same bikini, and an eye-catching shot in a blue bikini that garnered more attention from fans. "Day 2 of my glorious 'pretend vacation' in the Maldives," Hurley wrote in the caption. "I'm off to drink a fruity cocktail. (In real life we're expecting a foot of snow,)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Hurley also gained some attention from former lover and friend Hugh Grant. Thanks to her recent foray into marmalade, Grant commented that the actress should be brought in for the next Paddington film. He has also made it clear that he views Hurley like a sister these days.

"I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years in the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding," Grant said in 2018.

Hurley will still be on vacation for a bit, so check out her photos and join her on a fantasy vacation. Forget that you're locked down for a bit.