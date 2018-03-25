Ed Norton Praises Fire Department’s Bravery After Deadly Fire Breaks out on Film Set

Actor Edward Norton praised the bravery and “selfless courage” of the New York Fire Department, particularly firefighter Michael R. Davidson, after a fire broke out during the filming of his next movie.

Davidson, a 15-year veteran and a father of four, died during the blaze.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Norton and his crew were filming Motherless Brooklyn, a film starring Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin that he is directing, in a building on St. Nicholas Avenue on Thursday when the fire began. It started in a basement below a closed jazz pub being used for the movie.

In his statement shared to Instagram Saturday, the 48-year-old Norton said reports that the fire started on the set of his film were incorrect. Norton also said his first assistant director was the one who noticed the smell of smoke before anyone else, and acted quickly to evacuate the cast and crew. The assistant director then called the fire department and got the crew’s vehicles to move out of the way so the firefighters could respond unhindered. Norton credited the crew with saving the lives of the people living in apartments above the pub.

“Though we described what we saw the FDNY do in our statement and articulated our feelings, it’s worth doubling down. I have never witnessed firsthand that kind of bravery,” Norton wrote. “I’m in awe of that kind of selfless courage. It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life. Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson.”

The production company behind Norton’s film also issued a statement, calling FDNY firefighters “real life super-heroes” who “have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”

In another Instagram post on Saturday, Norton told his fans the FDNY Foundation has already set up a scholarship fund for Davidson’s children.

“We have been told that 100% of funds donated to this fund will be used to fund education costs for this brave man’s children. I can’t think of a better way to honor his sacrifice,” Norton wrote.

According to the New York Post, fire marshals and investigators have not been inside the building, as of Saturday. They have worked to make sure the dangerously damaged structure does not collapse while they are inside.

“It’s going to be a while” before they find out what started the fire, one marshal told the Post. Another firefighter added, “The crew really wants to get in there and get at it. No idea when.”

Motherless Brooklyn is a 1950s-set drama based on Jonathan Lethem’s novel about a private detective with Tourette’s Syndrome who investigates the murder of his mentor. The cast also includes Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Bobby Cannavale. It is the first film Norton has directed since 2000.

You can click here to donate.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic