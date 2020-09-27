Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Endorsement for Joe Biden Lights up Social Media
On Sunday morning, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential campaign, and social media has been losing its mind ever since. The news took over social media, even while many comments revolved around the question: "who cares?" While users debated how meaningful a celebrity endorsement was, there was no denying that it took the front page.
Johnson posted a two-minute video on Instagram on Sunday morning, explaining why he was endorsing former Vice President Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. He stressed that he is personally "a politically independent centrist," with no party affiliation. He felt that this was the year for him to take his first distinct, public stance in an election because this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades." After that, Johnson shared a five-minute video of his chat with Biden and Harris.
As a political independent and centrist for many years, I’ve voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republican. In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) Presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter. Now we must ALL VOTE, so hit the link up top 👆🏾 and I’ll help you get it done. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020 👊🏾
Judging from the comments all across social media, Johnson did not exactly change many minds. Rather, users either declared that they liked Johnson more or less than they had before, based on whether he endorsed the candidate they already planned on voting for. Many also remarked on these trends in real-time, wondering at the predictable conversation and chatter on social media.
Johnson's social media outlets all now direct fans to websites where they can register to vote and get information about their state's voting rules. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to Johnson's announcement.
Size-Based Voting
If you factor size vs. population, The Rock has more electoral votes than Wyoming. https://t.co/Zm43tMWky0— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) September 27, 2020
Not Strong Enough
*Except when the opinion is that brown kids should be separated from their families & locked in cages, LGBTQ+ people & women should have zero rights, and Trump should remain in power for the foreseeable future.
Then, no. It’s not fucking okay. https://t.co/LsksOmk1Vz— James Thomas (@jamesverse_) September 27, 2020
One-Sided
BREAKING:@TheRock has endorsed Biden/Harris after a conversation with them.....BUT did you also speak to @realDonaldTrump ???
I’m sorry but I don’t smell what your cooking!!!
TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
RT!!— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) September 27, 2020
Remember when @TheRock had a heart to heart conversation with @realDonaldTrump and examined his policies? Me either. Guess Dwayne is just as phony now as every Hollywood kook. The truth is, like Biden, China owns him. Johnson makes hundreds of millions of $$$ off China.— Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 27, 2020
Bots
These tweets reacting to @TheRock's endorsement of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in election 2020 are... something pic.twitter.com/pQzHTEMXqT— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) September 27, 2020
Presidential
I still genuinely believe that if @TheRock would run for President, he would win. This is the hill I’ll die on.— 🌐 Ali 🇺🇸⚪️ⓡ (@ClassicalNeoLib) September 27, 2020
People angry at The Rock for endorsing Biden and telling him they don’t listen to the opinions of out of touch celebrities while they LITERALLY VOTED FOR ONE.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) September 27, 2020
WWE Roots
Me to Trump supporters complaining about The Rock endorsing Biden-Harris. pic.twitter.com/WdLq6Tgyik— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) September 27, 2020
The Rock just lay the Smackdown on Donald Trump Re-election with The People Elbow.
If You Smell What The Rock Is Cookin.
Hit The Rock Music.
That why The Rock is my Role Model. pic.twitter.com/1CNyc5rBr1— David Miles Knight (@MrFly187) September 27, 2020
'Cancel Culture'
So much for being against cancel culture 😂 republicans are the biggest abusers of cancel culture and have been for a very very long time.— Mark W 🕶 🇺🇸 (@mark_w21) September 27, 2020