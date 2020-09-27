Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Endorsement for Joe Biden Lights up Social Media

On Sunday morning, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential campaign, and social media has been losing its mind ever since. The news took over social media, even while many comments revolved around the question: "who cares?" While users debated how meaningful a celebrity endorsement was, there was no denying that it took the front page.

Johnson posted a two-minute video on Instagram on Sunday morning, explaining why he was endorsing former Vice President Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. He stressed that he is personally "a politically independent centrist," with no party affiliation. He felt that this was the year for him to take his first distinct, public stance in an election because this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades." After that, Johnson shared a five-minute video of his chat with Biden and Harris.

Judging from the comments all across social media, Johnson did not exactly change many minds. Rather, users either declared that they liked Johnson more or less than they had before, based on whether he endorsed the candidate they already planned on voting for. Many also remarked on these trends in real-time, wondering at the predictable conversation and chatter on social media.

Johnson's social media outlets all now direct fans to websites where they can register to vote and get information about their state's voting rules. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to Johnson's announcement.