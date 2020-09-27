Ice Cube's Latest Comments About Donald Trump Set off Social Media

Ice Cube recently said that he would be open to voting for President Donald Trump if he comes around on some of the issues that the rapper feels passionately about. During an interview with TMZ Live, Ice Cube spoke about the "Contract With Black America," which he wants the next commander-in-chief to sign. He said that he will throw his support behind the first of the two presidential candidates, Trump or Joe Biden, who does sign it. Given this bold statement, it's no surprise that Ice Cube is causing a ton of conversation.

Ice Cube introduced the "Contract With Black America" back in July. This contract calls on lawmakers to make concrete, policy-based promises in order to help bring an end to systemic racism in the United States. On Twitter, Ice Cube addressed these comments even further. He wrote that he is a single-issue voter and that whichever candidate "does the most for Black Americans" will get his vote, regardless of whether it's Trump or Biden.

After getting a very close look at our politics and politicians, I’ve turned into a single issue voter. My single issue is, whoever does the most for Black Americans will get my vote. If you leave us blank, I will leave you blank. Crumbles not excepted. — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 26, 2020

On Twitter, users had a ton of responses to Ice Cube's comments about his "Contract for Black America" and, particularly, his comment about potentially voting for Trump this November. Check out what some of those individuals are saying.