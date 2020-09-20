Ryan Reynolds Trolls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rips out Home Gate With His Bare Hands

✖

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his friend and fellow actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson this weekend over his latest feat of Instagram strength. Johnson posted a photo of his driveway gate ripped off its hinges and cast aside, explaining that he did this with his "bare hands" in the caption. Reynolds questioned whether Johnson had really tried to open the gates conventionally beforehand.

"Not my finest hour, but a man's gotta go to work," Johnson wrote alongside his post. "We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open... Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on-site, but I didn’t have 45 [minutes] to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself."

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

Many fans marveled at Johnson's strength, translated from the gym to real life in this scenario. However, some — including Reynolds — questioned whether he had jumped to brute force too quickly. Reynolds had the most popular comment by far on the post, writing: "The gate opened the OTHER way."

Reynolds has proven himself to be a perfect foil for Johnson, both on-screen and off. The two co-starred in last year's Hobbs & Shaw, officially welcoming Reynolds into the Fast & Furious franchise. He became a fan favorite fast, so there's a real possibility he will return.

As for Johnson, his caption did explain that he tried a few other things before simply ripping the gate from its hinges. He wrote: "I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out — but this time it wouldn't... [I] tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, 'in disbelief and equally scared.'"

"And I think I'm [100 percent] ready to be Black Adam," Johnson added, referencing his upcoming DC Comics adaptation role.

Fans suggested that the gate technicians were "scared" to see that their professionally installed security device could be thwarted by one determined, athletic actor, and questioned whether Johnson should seek something more secure in the future. The actor has eight new movies on the way according to his IMDb page, including Black Adam in 2021.