Dwayne Johnson Raps on New Track With Tech N9ne

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proven time and time again that he’s a superstar in many different areas of the entertainment industry, and now he can add rapper to the list. The Jungle Cruise star recently featured on independent rapper Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off” from his album “ASIN9NE.” The track also features Joey Cool and King Iso. Johnson spoke to Variety about his decision to embrace his musical side.

“I love music,” Johnson explained. “Anytime in my movies when I can implement some musical elements, I always love doing that.” Tech N9ne is the most successful independent rapper in the game, and he reached out to Johnson on Instagram. To his shock, Johnson wrote back. “The biggest star in the world said something back to me! You know what I’m sayin?” Tech N9ne told Variety. “I am hyped. We are all hyped!”

Johnson explained that while he Is friends with some of the biggest rappers on the planet, working with Tech N9ne just felt like the best fit. “A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists — like big names — I’ve been asked a few times. But it just has to feel right,” Johnson explained, pointing out that he did participate in Wyclef Jean’s 2000 song, “It Doesn’t Matter,” although he didn’t rap on that track.

“When Tech texted me, I knew I would make this work,” Johnson continued, explaining that he wrote the lyrics to his verse. “We’re aligned, just in terms of our work ethic and desire. When Tech and I first met years ago on the set of Ballers, we were talking about this idea about being the hardest worker in the room. He said something that I really appreciated: basically, ‘There could never be enough food in this room or on this set that could make me full because I always want to be hungry.’ I just love that.”

Johnson recorded his verse at home during the pandemic, and he got it in one take. “I was drinking Teremana, so I had already been a bit lit and was ready to go,” Johnson admitted. “We sent it to Tech and his engineers and the text I got back from Tech, in all capital letters, was ‘F— yes!!!!’”

Could more music be on the horizon for Johnson? He’s not ruling it out, but don’t hold your breath. “I never had the ambition to be a hip hop artist or a rapper, so the direct answer is no,” Johnson told Variety. “But I did see an opportunity here to create a song that really inspired and motivated me to push for more and fight for more. I’ve always loved music. I love hip hop and blues and outlaw country music.” Still, Johnson could see himself going into the studio again. “Honestly, it just comes down to passion, having fun — and are people going to enjoy it? That’s it. That’s the bottom line,” the Jumanji star said.