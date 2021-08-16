Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says Emily Blunt May Be His Funniest Co-Star Ever

✖

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt clearly had fun making the Disney movie together, as the two have continued laughing throughout their press tour for the adventure film. In fact, Johnson called Blunt the funniest person he has ever starred in a movie with. That's high praise, considering Johnson has made movies with Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

"Here’s the gospel... I have never EVER worked with any other costar in my life who makes me laugh harder than this one," Johnson wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a reel of the two laughing during press interviews for Jungle Cruise. "Man we talk shit and laugh so f’n hard and all future press junkets will forever pale in comparison to ours." The former wrestler noted that this "level of comfort and trust" between co-stars comes with trust that "ignites the chemistry and that chemistry is what you guys have loved on-screen in Jungle Cruise. We appreciate and love you guys for loving the movie and cheers to takin’ s—, a lot of trust and laughing hard."

Blunt also loved working with Johnson, noting that their characters worked so well because they are polar opposites. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another," Blunt told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing The Stone films. That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Jungle Cruise was inspired by the Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction of the same name and stars Johnson as steamboat skipper Frank Wolff and Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton. Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti also star. Jamie Collet-Serra, who is working with Johnson on the DC Comics movie Black Adam, directed Jungle Cruise. Disney released the film on Disney+ Premiere Access and in theaters. It has grossed $154.3 million worldwide so far, but with a $200 million budget, it has a long way to go to be a profitable film.

Johnson clearly wants to work with Blunt again in a Jungle Cruise 2, even adding the hashtag "Just Wait 4 the Sequel" to Sunday's post. He can point to the 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes as proof that everyone who has seen the film loves it. On July 31, Johnson said he had a meeting with Disney about making a sequel soon.