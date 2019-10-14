Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pens Personal Farewell to ‘Ballers’ Ahead of Series Finale

The HBO hit show, Ballers, is set to showcase its final episode on Sunday. Ahead of its Swan song, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share some words about the series as it heads into the sunset.

Johnson has starred in the show since it’s inception back in 2015.

“Thank you all for this absolutely amazing 5 year Ballers run and cheers to dreams that don’t come true,” Johnson started. “I’ve played some characters over the years that have been anchored deep in my DNA. I’ve had a helluva time playing this dude who was actually based on my life, IF I hadn’t failed at my dream of playing in the NFL.”

In August, Johnson shared the news that the series would be wrapping up after its fifth installment. That meant the end of his role as retired NFL player Spencer Strasmore. Throughout the series’ run, Strasmore goes from a financial manager for current players to ultimately owning a team in the final season.

The surprise came to the dismay of the show’s fan base.

“My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names,” Johnson said in his post. “To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS.”

When the show was in its first season, Johnson had previously never been involved in television. Ballers was his first venture into that realm as he went from the wrestling ring to the box office.

He told MSN that he only would do TV if it was going to be with HBO.

“The idea behind something like this was the quality, was the quality of the show, the quality of my partners, the quality at HBO,” he shared. “And they do it pretty good. So if I was going to get involved in television and throw my hat in the television ring, so to speak, HBO is a great place.”

Johnson won’t be without work when Ballers wrap up.

He will continue to be a major player in Hollywood. He will be starting in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which just dropped its trailer, along with Jumanji: The Next Level. He will also be playing the title role in DC’s Black Adam. Additionally, Johnson will appear in Netflix’s Red Notice next year.