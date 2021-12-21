Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Dressed up as Dolly Parton in Her Playboy Look for Halloween

Keanu Reeves has everyone else beat when it comes to the perfect Halloween costume! The Matrix Resurrections star shared Wednesday on Red Table Talk that he once got dressed up in Dolly Parton’s actual iconic Playboy outfit when dressing up in his teens. Reeves, 57, opened up about the experience when asked if he had any favorite Halloween costumes from his younger days, revealing that his mother’s work as a costume designer led to a Halloween he’d never forget.

“My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy,” Reeves shared. “And somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. And so we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bow tie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny.”

Reeves, who previously took his mom to the Academy Awards in 2020, previously recounted the costume in October on the Graham Norton Show, saying he was 16 when he channeled Parton. “I had the ears, I had the bow tie, I had the top, and then it was the stockings that I didn’t shave my legs, and I was wearing these really ratty sneakers, and then I was on the streetcar going to this fete Halloween party at the performing arts high school l went to,” he said at the time.

Parton has always been fond of the Playboy shoot she did in 1978, recreating the look this past July for her husband Carl’s birthday. “Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on the Playboy magazine when I was 75?” the country icon said in an Instagram video. “Well, I’m 75, and they don’t have a magazine anymore. But my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.” She wrote in the caption, “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl,” adding a heart emoji and concluding, “Happy birthday my love.”