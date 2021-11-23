Sandra Bullock Reveals Heartwarming Gesture From Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock just shared one of the best Keanu Reeves anecdotes on records, but it took place two and a half decades ago. Bullock was one of the friends interviewed for a new profile on Reeves by Esquire, and she could not say enough nice things about the Matrix star. She described one thoughtful gesture from Reeves just a year after they filmed Speed together in 1994.

Bullock said she and Reeves continued to hang out together after wrapping on Speed, and they were just chatting one day when their conversation turned to Champagne and truffles. Reeves is apparently a big fan of the combination, although Bullock said she had never tried it. She took the recommendation and thought no more about it, but a few days later she was at home with a different friend when Reeves pulled up her driveway. She remembered that she was painting her nails when she heard the sound of a motorcycle, and she went outside to see Reeves with Champagne, truffles and flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” she remembered Reeves saying. Bullock invited Reeves in where he joined her and her friend for Champagne, truffles and a manicure to top it off. According to Esquire, “Keanu put his hands out, without a word, and Bullock painted his nails black, same as hers.”

Bullock pointedly mentioned that Reeves didn’t stay long after that because he had a date. She said that she and Reeves were never romantically involved despite years of rumors about them. Fans have long loved their on-screen chemistry in Speed and later in The Lake House (2006).

“Nope. But who knows?” Bullock said. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

While it never heated up, Bullock said she treasured her friendship with Reeves and believed it could “survive anything,” continuing: “We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

Reeves is now happily dating artist and writer Alexandra Grant. He has a number of big projects coming out soon, including The Matrix Resurrections on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 both in theaters and on HBO Max. That will be followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 on May 27, 2022.