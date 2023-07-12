Drake Leaves Cheeky Comment on Salma Hayek's Bikini Video

Salma Hayek's Instagram follower count is growing, and it seems Drake is among her biggest fans. The actress, who has become known on the social media platform for her bikini thirst traps, drew the attention of the rapper last week when she took to Instagram to celebrate a major milestone: 25 million followers, an event that earned her a cheeky response from the Certified Lover Boy rapper.

"I can't believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you," Hayek captioned a video of herself showing off her water exercises as she sported a colorful bikini. "Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

The post generated plenty of love, with Drake himself jumping into the comments section to write, "Let's get her to 50M asap." Hayek replied to the post by sharing, "What he said," alongside a series of emojis, including a star-eyed emoji and a lips emoji. The video has since reached over 2 million likes and 15 million views.

This is not the first time Drake has shown Hayek some love. Back in 2018, the rapper hinted that he may have a crush on the Frida star, 56, when he posted a backstage photo from his concert in Atlanta. In the image, Drake and Hayek could be seen cozying up to one another. Monica Brown and Tiffany Haddish were also featured in the picture, but according to Drake's caption, the musician was "playing Salma way too close in this." Hayek responded to the post at the time with, "Thank you [Drake] for your incredible performance in Atlanta last night. I feel so lucky to have been there."

Outside of possibly crushing over the Oscar-nominated actress, Drake has been busy with his own career. The musician recently announced his upcoming Her Loss follow-up For All the Dogs. The album, which does not have a release date, will feature Nicki Minaj. Drake is also currently traveling on his It's All A Blur tour.