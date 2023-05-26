Salma Hayek Celebrates Instagram Milestone in Joyous New Video

Salma Hayek has plenty to celebrate. The House of Gucci star reached a major milestone this month when she hit the 24 million-follower mark on Instagram, Hayek celebrating the moment with a new video of herself dancing in her bathrobe.

In the video, shared on May 16, Hayek, 56, could be seen dancing around a hotel room surrounded by members of her team while in the midst of getting ready. Hayek wore nothing but a bathrobe, which led to a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when the robe slipped slightly, leading to a bit of blurring to cover Hayek's body. Hayek shared the video alongside a note revealing why she was celebrating, the actress writing, "24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile." She also thanked her followers, sharing, "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude."

Hayek has a heavy Instagram presence. On the social media platform, the actress is known for sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses into her everyday life, including photos as she prepares for big events, snaps from her vacations, and perhaps most notably, bikini pics, the most recent of which came back in April when Hayek shared a gallery of images of herself in a yellow bikini. Hayek wrote, "Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2021, Hayek opened up about her decision to share such frequent swimsuit selfies, telling the outlet that she has "no shame" and that the photos are "liberating." Hayek added that she had to "lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end" of 2020 and that the majority of the images fans were seeing at the time were all taken during the same tropical vacation, the actress stating, "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it."

Hayek's fans certainly seem to enjoy her frequent social media posts, which garner hundreds of comments, and they were just as quick to celebrate her recent milestone. After the actress, who is married to French billionaire and Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, shared the May 16 post, the comments section flooded with reactions, with one person writing, "I looked and screamed: QUEEN."