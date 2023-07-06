Salma Hayek Celebrates National Bikini Day With New Poolside Photo

Salma Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day in a big way. The 56-year-old actress, who in recent years hasn't shied away from posting bikini pics on social media, slipped into a colorful two-piece bathing suit on Wednesday, July 5 to celebrate the bikini, which was introduced on July 5, 1946 by the French designer Louis Réard, with her 25 million Instagram followers.

The Wednesday post found the Frida star posing in a swimming pool in a colorful bikini, which she accessorized with long gold earrings. The actress kept her hair slicked back with loose waves for the photo, which she captioned, "Happy [National Bikini Day]! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too [not a throwback]."

The post sparked plenty of comments, with one person asking, "How old are u again, 23," as another person wrote, "Aging like fine wine." Somebody else dubbed Hayek "goals," adding, "you look amazing." Another person wrote, "Omg you're too perfect! You never look older."

Hayek, who has been married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, is an active figure on Instagram, and she is no stranger when it comes to bikini pictures. Just last month, the actress shared a photo of herself relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini. She captioned the post, "Some people don't like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it bring." In April, Hayek posted a gallery of images of herself wearing a yellow bikini as she jumped into the ocean, and to mark her 56th birthday in September, she shared a video of herself dancing in a red bikini.

Hayek previously opened up about her decision to share such frequent bikini pictures with her followers. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, the actress said sharing the photos was "liberating" and not something she planned to stop doing anytime soon. Hayek explained that she had to "lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end" of 2020, adding that she is "glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it."