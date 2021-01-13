Dr. Dre’s Wife Accuses Him of Holding Gun to Her Head and Other Shocking Abuse in Divorce Filing

According to Dr. Dre and estranged wife Nicole Young’s divorce paperwork, Young is alleging that the Beats CEO is guilty of domestic abuse in their marriage on several occasions — even saying that he held a gun to her head, punched her in the face, and slammed her against a wall. In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Young goes into detail about the various incidents over the years.

“I have explained in excruciating and painful detail the abuse that Andre has perpetrated against me over our more-than 25-year relationship,” she said. Dre has denied Young’s claims saying, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.” Young says the mogul’s denial are “blatant lies.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dr. Dre (born Andre Young) and Nicole Young have been in the middle of a divorce battle since June 2020. Young’s most recent request has been to receive close to $2 million in monthly spousal support, as well as wanting her lawyer fees taken care of. Since their split, Dr. Dre has supplied his former wife with $293,000 per month.

“Andre held a gun to my head on two occasions, on January 8, 2000 and November 20, 2001,’ she claimed. “Andre has punched me in the head/face on two occasions, in 1999 and on January 8, 2000.”

“Andre kicked down the door to a bedroom in which I was hiding from his rage in 2016,” she explained. “Andre has verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

Young admits her soon-to-be ex-husband is correct in his declaration stating that police were not called to their home during their 25-year marriage. She attributes the reasoning to fear of her alleged assailant. “During our marriage, I considered calling the police several times but, as I fell deeper into the abusive relationship, my fear of Andre outweighed any confidence I had that the police could help me,” she said.

Young added, “Andre conspicuously omits the fact that the police were called in approximately September 1995, shortly before our marriage, after he slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck.”

“First, there is documentary evidence of his abuse which has been produced,” she says, possibly referencing the Lifetime movie Surviving Compton in which the former rapper is shown to have abused his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Michel’le. Dr. Dre threatened to sue the producers of the movie for his depiction. “Second, I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half my life,” she said.

She continued: “It is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of the abuse inflicted on me.”

The news comes just a week after Dr. Dre was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. The rapper turned mogul is said to be in stable condition and is on the path to recovery. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he said from his Instagram account.