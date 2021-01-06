LL Cool J Offers Health Update on Dr. Dre

✖

LL Cool J has given an update on Dr. Dre's condition. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, was previously announced to be in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. The famed rapper turned mogul was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, but as of Tuesday (Jan. 5), things seem to be looking up for Young. TMZ reports Dr. Dre is currently in "stable and lucid" condition following the nearly tragic incident. "Dre is recovering nicely," LL Cool J shared.

Dre is recovering nicely. ✊🏾 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 6, 2021

The cause behind the aneurysm remains unknown as doctors continue to perform tests on the Beats CEO.

Fans and public figures from across the globe posted their support online, sending well wishes for the former NWA member. The large showing of people from all genres and industries serves as proof of how far his reach as an entertainer and business giant extends.

"Prayers up for Dr. Dre. You are the reason why I produce music," Charlie Puth tweeted.

Magic Johnson expressed his warm wishes saying, "Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery! Get well soon my friend!"

Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery!🙏🏾 get well soon my friend! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 6, 2021

Ice Cube and his son tweeted that they're also praying for Young's speedy recovery. "I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021," Oshea Jackson Jr. said. "but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family. Me and my family are with you."

I didn’t want this to be my first tweet of 2021 but I had to stop working just to say I just prayed for Dr. Dre and his family. Me and my family are with you — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) January 6, 2021

The news comes amid Dr. Dre's lengthy divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young. Mrs. Young is requesting $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, to which Dr. Dre has countered with a refusal. The couple have a scheduled hearing in Downtown LA on Wednesday, but under the circumstances, Dr. Dre will more than likely be absent.