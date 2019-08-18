Dove Cameron Applauded for Braless Selfie Despite Controversy

Dove Cameron may have raised eyebrows with her braless mirror photo earlier this week, but many fans were praising her for being authentic. The Descendants star shocked many fans when she posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing only a tank top and no bra Tuesday.

The photo brought some controversy among her followers after some of them attempted to shame her for the photo. After noticing the backlash, some of her other followers were there to send her positive messages for empowering young women and girls with her post.

“finally someone from disney showing the nature of being a woman. loving this vibe,” one of her followers wrote.

“[I don’t know] why everyone’s freaking out and saying that she’s a ‘bad role model,’” one fan started a lengthy social media post. “Sure this picture is indecent, which is exactly why she’s posting it. It shouldn’t be indecent! Why as women do we need to hide everything, while men walk around half naked all the time?”

“To move forward as women, we need to start accepting our bodies as equal to men. Sure we can do things men can’t do, and men can do things that we can’t do. But why should we be ashamed of our own anatomy,” they continued. “Something that we have no control over. God created every part of us. We shouldn’t be ashamed of any part of our bodies. woman’s breasts can feed another human being… thats freaking amazing! Why do we have to hide something so amazing. It’s there, everyone knows it’s there. Why is it offensive? Think before you comment hate, you could be apart of the problem.”

“you’re so inspirational I admire you and it’s one of the reasons I decided to support you and it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” another fan account said of the Liv and Maddie alum. “I’m proud to say you are my role model because you’re always so positive and you stand up for what’s right. Thank you for being so inspiring I love you.”

Cameron herself spent some time responding to her haters after she posted the photo the week, saying she posted the photo to raise awareness for the same surrounding women’s bodies.

“Take ur f—in’ bra off if you want,” she proclaimed when responding to a troll. “Don’t hide your natural body. People are weird, just because it’s ‘the norm’ now to be ashamed of your nipples or your female anatomy or your period doesn’t mean they are actually bad or embarrassing???”

Cameron originally posted the photos, quoting words from women illustrating her message of self-love.

“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed,” one message read, quoting Trista Hendren. “Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.”

“this is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle. In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!” read another, quoting author Elizabeth Eiler.