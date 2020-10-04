Kanye West Says He's Praying for Donald and Melania Trump After COVID-19 Diagnoses

✖

Kanye West is "praying" for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump and the first lady tested positive Thursday afternoon, and the president is now being treated for symptoms at Walter Reed Medical Center. West is running for president this year as an independent candidate, with his name on the ballot in several states.

"There's a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus," West tweeted Saturday morning. "I'm praying for President Trump's and Melania's full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19." Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden also sent his thoughts to the Trumps but is continuing his campaign. "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden wrote. "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

On Saturday evening, following several confusing remarks from his administration, the White House published a video featuring Trump from his hospital room. In the clip, he said he was feeling "much better now" and the doctors are "working hard to get me all the way back" so he can resume campaigning. Later, Trump revealed he was taking experimental medication. "So many things have happened if you look at the therapeutics, which I'm taking right now, some of them. And others are coming out soon that are looking like; frankly, they're miracles," the president said. "If you want to know the truth. They're miracles...coming down from God."

At the end of the video, Trump thanked everyone who has sent their well-wishes worldwide and praised the bipartisan support he has received from Americans. "I most of all appreciate what's been said by the American people, almost a bipartisan consensus of American people. It's a beautiful thing to see and I very much appreciate it. I won't forget it; I promise you that."

Trump is staying in the special presidential suite at Walter Reed and is continuing to work as president. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump would remain there for "the next few days." His doctors said Saturday he began to show "clinical indications" of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. He "has been fever-free for over 24 hours," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley claimed, adding that he was "extremely happy with the progress the president has made."