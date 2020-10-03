Tour Donald Trump's Presidential Suite at Walter Reed Medical Center

✖

President Donald Trump is now being treated for coronavirus symptoms at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. The accommodations are nothing like what an average American experiences at a hospital, and includes several rooms where Trump's team can spread out. The president tested positive for the virus Thursday afternoon.

Walter Reed is overseen by the Department of Defense, but the administration controls the six-room presidential suite, reports NBC Washington. It includes an intensive care unit, a kitchen, a conference room, and a dedicated office space for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. There are also sleeping quarters so the White House physician can be by Trump's side at all times. The dining room also includes a crystal chandelier.

U.S president Trump isn’t staying in any old hospital room. Walter Reed Hospital has a six-room presidential suite just for the commander in chief that includes an intensive care unit, a kitchen, a living room, a bedroom, & a dining room with a crystal chandelier. pic.twitter.com/QQVhFYjzLJ — Richard Southern (@richard680news) October 3, 2020

Walter Reed is located in Bethesda, Maryland, and opened in September 2011 after the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center were consolidated, reports USA Today. It is named after an Army doctor whose research led to the discovery that yellow fever is transmitted by mosquitoes. The original Walter Reed hospital opened in 1909 and has been the go-to medical center for Washington officials when medical issues arise. First Lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at the White House, was treated there in 2018 for a kidney condition. It was also the first place where Trump was seen publicly wearing a face mask, as he visited troops there in July.

The hospital is located just nine miles from the White House, notes The Daily Mail. It has 244 beds in total, including 50 ICU beds. The facility also has 165 "smart suites." These have "'two-way communication devices, audiovisual and wireless capabilities as well as bedside entertainment, all of which can be controlled via a wall-mounted, removable keyboard that the patient has access to at all times." It is not known if the presidential suite is outfitted with this technology.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was taken to Walter Reed "out of an abundance of caution" and he planned to continue working from there "for the next few days." On Saturday morning, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley held a press conference in front of the hospital, but his answers to reporters only raised more questions about the president's positive test. The doctors said Trump was "72 hours into" his coronavirus diagnosis, which would have meant he tested positive as early as Wednesday. Conley later corrected this, saying he should have said Trump was "three days into" the diagnosis since he tested positive on Thursday. Conley said Trump was no longer using supplemental oxygen but refused to say if Trump ever needed it. Sources later said Trump did need to use supplemental oxygen on Friday before he went to Walter Reed.