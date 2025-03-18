Don Lemon Claims He Was Sexually Harassed at CNN: Coworker ‘Tweaked My Nipples’

Don Lemon has come forward with allegations that he was sexually harassed during his time at CNN.

The former Don Lemon Tonight host, 59, recalled two alleged incidents that occurred between 2006 and 2023 during the Sunday, March 16, episode of the Club Random With Bill Maher podcast, saying he had “been harassed by women and men” in the workplace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are some things that are really egregious, but not everything is Harvey Weinstein level,” he said, continuing that once in the CNN cafeteria in Atlanta, “This young lady tweaked my nipples and said, ‘Oh, it’s cold in here.’ I said, ‘OK, you realize that if I did that they’d be walking me out the door right now?’”

The journalist “didn’t care to” go to HR at the time and “didn’t say anything, because it’s a double standard,” he explained.

Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Another alleged incident occurred when a female coworker propositioned Lemon after offering to let him stay in a spare room at her home following a work function when taxi services were not readily available. “I never told this story. Someone who I worked with also harassed me at CNN and I never went to management,” Lemon said. “First of all, I was so new there. She knew I was gay. It was just bizarre. She was going through a divorce … it was weird.”

He continued, “I never went to management. First of all, I thought, ‘OK, they may find a way to get rid of me because if I told this story, I don’t know if they’re gonna believe me or not.’ But then she was so mean to me after that, I was like, ‘I should have told the story.’”

Lemon said that having been molested as a child, he felt prepared to deal with the harassment he experienced as an adult. “You know how to deal with it and you know what’s important or not. And you know who has the power,” he said. “As a man I have the power to say, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ I don’t need to go to HR and ruin your career. I just tell you, ‘I’m not interested, miss. We were drunk. We had a couple of drinks or whatever. Let’s let it go.’”

CNN has not commented publicly on Lemon’s claims.

John Nacion/Getty Images

In April 2023, Lemon was fired by the network after 17 years, writing on social media at the time, “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN.” He continued, “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

The network said in a statement, “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.