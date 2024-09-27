Don Lemon Scrambling for New TV Gig After CNN Firing, Report Claims

When Don Lemon was axed from CNN, he vowed he wasn't in a rush to return to work. And after he received his multi-million dollar payout, most people understood why. But according to a recent report from The National Enquirer, Lemon is "desperate" for a new gig. Sources allege he misses the spotlight.

"Don is frantic to get back on TV," reveals a source close to the situation. "It's not the money he misses, it's the attention. TV is a drug. No one enjoyed being famous more than Don did. Since leaving CNN, he has struggled to find his footing, and this latest attempt to land a role at MSNBC shows just how eager he is to regain his status in the media world!"

According to The Wrap, the news network paid Lemon $24.5 million, 10 months after he was fired. he full complete pay from his final contract which extended 3.5 years from his ousting.

Lemon's time on the cable news channel began unraveling when he moved from his hit primetime show to the mornings, alongside hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. He received major backlash after he implied that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, at age 51, was past her prime.

"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he said during a broadcast, noting he was "uncomfortable" when discussing age. "When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s." There were also allegations about Lemon fostering a toxic workplace during his time on CNN. He denied all claims and blasted the network, claiming he was blindsided by the ordeal.

He later launched The Don Lemon Show, which was also set to stream on X, formerly Twitter. But the deal ended after his interview with X owner, Elon Musk. It's available to stream on other platforms.