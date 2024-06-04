Dolly Parton Wants to Appear in Jennifer Aniston's '9 to 5' Reboot

Parton would like herself and her '9-to 5' co-stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda to appear in the remake.

Jennifer Aniston's planned reboot of 9 to 5 has unanimous approval from the film's original cast. Following positive responses from both Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, the movie's third leading lady, Dolly Parton has offered her excitement about the project, and even revealed that she'd like to appear in it with her former co-stars.

In a new interview with E! News, Parton was asked if she was looking forward to Aniston's remake. "I am," she replied, then adding, "Years ago, when we did the movie Dumplin', there was some mention she might want to do 9 to 5, and I said, 'Oh, that would be great.'"

"I'm hoping they use my song," she went on to say, "and I'm hoping they might find a way to have Lily, Jane and me come back in."

9 to 5 opened in theaters in 1980, directed by Colin Higgins from a screenplay he wrote with Patricia Resnick. It stars Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton as "three working women who live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing the company's autocratic, 'sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot' boss," played by the late Dabney Coleman.

Elsewhere in the interview, Parton spoke highly of her time working on 9 to 5, saying, "It's a wonderful thing to be able to be part of something that's been that powerful through the years. It's really amazing to be part of something that really can change the course of life for anybody. I really think this brought a lot of attention to [gender] equality."

When it comes to the remake, Parton thinks her goddaughter Miley Cyrus would be perfect to play Doralee Rhodes, the role Parton played in the original movie. "Wouldn't she be great? Well, she knows me," she told E! News. "She knows the memories that I have [from the movie]."

It was previously reported that Aniston is producing a "reimagining" of 9 to 5, through her Echo Films production company, with Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body, Juno) set to pen the script.