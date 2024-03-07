Dolly Parton Unveils 'Good Lookin' New Project

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dolly Parton put out a brand new album at the end of 2023, and the legendary country singer isn't even close to slowing down. This week, Parton annoucned that she's releasing a new cookbook with her sister, Rachel Parton George, titled Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals- A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food.

In the new book, published by Ten Speed Press, the Parton sisters "share tips for hosting events all year long, including twelve multi-course menus of cherished recipes for New Year's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and more," per a press release. "You'll learn how much butter or whipped cream goes into a "Dolly Dollop," what condiment is almost always on the table at Parton family meals, and what special dish Rachel makes at Dolly's request every year for her birthday."

Some of the recipes included are delicious classics like Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorite Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colors, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese, and Strawberry Shortcake.

In a statement about Good Lookin' Cookin', Parton said, "I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me. I do believe you're going to love all these great recipes, and I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can't wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table."

"This book has always been a dream of mine," added George. "Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we've washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin' cookin'!"

"Everyone knows Dolly as a great singer-songwriter – and she is – but she's also very creative in the kitchen," George continued. "I'm so excited to share this book with you so you can experience that yourself!"

Good Lookin' Cookin' will be available in a hardcover edition from Amazon, as well as digitally through Amazon's Kindle. There will also be an audiobook version, read by the sisters themselves. It is set to be released on Sept. 17 and is currently available for preorder.