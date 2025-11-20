Dolly Parton Gives Updates on ‘Health Challenges’ After Missing Dollywood Event

Dolly Parton is updating fans on her health after the country icon was forced to miss a major ceremony for her Dollywood theme park.

The “Jolene” singer, 79, shared a video to social media on Wednesday, saying that there were “a few health challenges” that kept her from attending Monday’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Orlando, Fla.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” Parton said, “and I’m truly sorry I can’t be there. I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

Parton went on to thank business partners Jack and Peter Herschend for always listening “when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams, and somehow the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true” for everyone.

“I still remember when I had the big idea for Dollywood. I dreamed of a place right here in the Smoky Mountains where my family could perform, and where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community — and where families could come and laugh, play, and have fun,” Parton recalled.

She went on, “So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor, from me and from everyone who makes Dollywood what it is,” concluding, “Remember that I will always love you.”

Parton addressed speculation about her health last month. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” the “9 to 5” singer said last month in a social media video, referencing husband Carl Dean’s death in March.

“So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that,” she continued. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

She concluded, “I wanted you to know that I’m not dying. I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”