Dolly Parton Facing ‘Health Challenges,’ Postpones Las Vegas Concerts

Dolly Parton is taking some much needed time off. The country icon has announced that she has to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas concert dates.

The announcement comes as she deals with some health challenges. Parton says the orders come straight from her doctor.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to cancel my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I have a few procedures,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see,” she continued. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with you all. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

The dates have been postponed to nearly a year from their original dates. Per PEOPLE, Parton was set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, her first extended run in the city in 32 years. This month, she announced she missed a performance due to dealing with kidney stones.