Miley Cyrus Gives Dolly Parton Health Update

Miley Cyrus is sharing an update on her godmother, Dolly Parton, amid speculation about the country icon’s health.

The newly-engaged singer, 33, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday that Parton, 78, is staying in high spirits following a difficult past few months.

“She’s always going to keep the show going. The show must go on. So she’s just excited to get back to work,” Cyrus told the outlet.

The “Jolene” artist has sparked concern for her well-being after canceling several appearances, including at last month’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” Parton said in a social media message at the time, “and I’m truly sorry I can’t be there. I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

In October, the Grammy-winner revealed that she had been dealing with her health issues following husband Carl Dean’s death in March. “Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” Parton said on social media at the time.

“So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that,” she continued. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

She noted, “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”



