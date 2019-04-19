‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Speaks out in New Video After ‘Columbine Obsessed’ Teen Is Found Dead

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” has spoken out in a new video after the “Columbine obsessed” teen he joined the search for was found dead.

While speaking to TMZ about the harrowing experience, Duane “Dog” Chapman said that he and his wife Beth were in Hawaii when they got a notification that terrified them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yesterday we got a text from the Douglas County schools that there had been a [Be On Lookout alert], all schools have been shut down, and my youngest Garry Boy, we couldn’t get a hold of him,” the former A&E star. “So were were completely freaked out.”

Chapman went on to recall his fear for his son Gary, saying, “Tomorrow is his first prom and he’s like ‘Dad, you’ve gotta come out here, I’ve gotta go to prom and I can’t let none of my friends get killed.’ “

“So it’s incredible the things you go through,” Chapman concluded, explaining that luckily everyone was safe.

The threat that Chapman refers to stemmed from authorities being on the search for an 18-year-old Florida woman named Sol Pais who was reportedly obsessed the Columbine shooting.

Pais reportedly flew to Colorado and purchased a shotgun, which police and FBI officials believe she may have intended to use for carrying out a mass shooting herself.

Sol Pais is armed and dangerous. We are operating out of an abundance of caution. The threat is not isolated to one school or individual. Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working together to keep our community safe. Tip Line: 303-630-6227. Media Line: 303-630-6427. pic.twitter.com/KENVT1kEK3 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

“Thank you to everyone for your continued efforts to locate Sol Pais. She is armed and dangerous and we are still working to locate her. Please continue to call 303-630-6227 or email denverfbitips@fbi.gov with tips. All further updates will come through twitter,” the Denver office of the FBI said in a Twitter statement.

However, Pais was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly,” the FBI tweeted out.

We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

“We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe,” the FBI later added.